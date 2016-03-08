Balotelli: 'Vieira convinced me to stay at Nice'

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has revealed why he decided to remain at Nice despite receiving many offers from other clubs in Europe. "Honestly, at the beginning of the summer I wouldn't imagine to be here now. I was about to leave and everybody knew it. Here in Nice there is a good atmosphere, the club is great, I get along with my team-mates and in the end I decided to stay. It was my choice, nobody tells me what I have to do. I respect everybody and in the end I did what I prefer. I can guarantee I could leave Nice easily. Speaking to Vieira has convinced me to stay. China? I want to play the European Championship with my national team. If I had moved to China it would be more complicated."

