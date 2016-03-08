Balotelli: 'Vieira convinced me to stay at Nice'
24 August at 10:30Nice striker Mario Balotelli has revealed why he decided to remain at Nice despite receiving many offers from other clubs in Europe. "Honestly, at the beginning of the summer I wouldn't imagine to be here now. I was about to leave and everybody knew it. Here in Nice there is a good atmosphere, the club is great, I get along with my team-mates and in the end I decided to stay. It was my choice, nobody tells me what I have to do. I respect everybody and in the end I did what I prefer. I can guarantee I could leave Nice easily. Speaking to Vieira has convinced me to stay. China? I want to play the European Championship with my national team. If I had moved to China it would be more complicated."
