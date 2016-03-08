Balotelli waiting on offer from Serie A newcomers
10 August at 11:15Nice striker Mario Balotelli is waiting for an offer from the Serie A and is intent on sealing a move back to Italy this summer.
Balotelli has drawn links with the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma this summer, but Parma are the club that are closest to signing him after talks with Marseille broke down not long ago.
The striker is currently training with Nice and is waiting for an offer from Parma, a club he would want to play for this summer.
