Balotelli wants his Instagram celebration to be on FIFA 20

Marseille striker Mario Balotelli has said that he wants EA Sports to add his Iphone celebration to be there on the next version of the FIFA series.Balotelli scored during Marseille's 2-0 win over St. Etienne and celebrated by taking a video of his teammates and himself after scoring the goal. The celebration went viral soon enough.The Italian posted the celebration on Instagram and asked EA Sports to feature it on FIFA 20 soon.