Balotelli wants his Instagram celebration to be on FIFA 20

04 March at 14:45
Marseille striker Mario Balotelli has said that he wants EA Sports to add his Iphone celebration to be there on the next version of the FIFA series.

Balotelli scored during Marseille's 2-0 win over St. Etienne and celebrated by taking a video of his teammates and himself after scoring the goal. The celebration went viral soon enough.

The Italian posted the celebration on Instagram and asked EA Sports to feature it on FIFA 20 soon.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.