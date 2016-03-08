...
Barça 3-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Messi and Suarez shine

01 May at 23:00
Barcelona defeated Liverpool 3-0 this evening at Camp Nou as they put one foot into the Champions League final. Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the first half before two goals from Lionel Messi, including a fantastic long range free-kick, closed the game. 

Barca look to be favourites to lift the trophy now after yet another strong result. 

Below, you can see Lionel Messi's free-kick:
 

