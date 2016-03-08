Barca and Roma target 'wants to leave', the latest



After President Castro, it is up to the sporting director of Sevilla to talk about N'Zonzi, goal number 1 for the Roma midfield. These are the words of Joaquin Caparros to Cadena Ser: "The two sides know what we want, it is certain that N'Zonzi wants to go, but he knows that he has a two-year contract with us and he had the opportunity to become a champion ".



"A player who is on the market who knows he wants to change team must bring us some interesting offers to evaluate, otherwise he knows he has a two-year contract with us".



N’Zonzi is fresh off a World Cup title with France. The 29-year-old began his senior in France for Amiens before completing two stints at Premier League sides, namely Blackburn overs and Stoke City. He joined Sevilla in 2015 and has appeared nearly 100 times for the Spanish club.

