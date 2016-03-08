Barca boss opens door for midfielder to join Inter
11 August at 12:45Last summer, Barcelona signed Arturo Vidal, sabotaging Inter Milan's move for the Chilean midfielder to sign him for themselves, similarly to how they did with Brazilian winger Malcom and Roma. However, Vidal's place at Barcelona has been a hard fought one over the past season, leading many to believe that his time in Catalonia is already at an end.
Speaking about the midfielder, as well as Coutinho, Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said the following: "Coutinho and Vidal? About them I think exactly like the others. They arrived late because of the Copa America and must get back in shape. Last year, Coutinho and Vidal were important, but now there is more competition and they have to fight harder to get a jersey."
It has been no secret that the Catalan club have tried to offload Philippe Coutinho and for Valverde to lump Vidal in with the Brazilian, it would seem to suggest that he does not consider the Chilean as a huge part of his team. Inter could, therefore, swoop again for the midfielder; as the club look to gift Antonio Conte some additions ahead of the new Serie A season.
