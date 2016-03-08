Barca boss opens door for midfielder to join Inter

Vidal Barcellona applauso
11 August at 12:45
Last summer, Barcelona signed Arturo Vidal, sabotaging Inter Milan's move for the Chilean midfielder to sign him for themselves, similarly to how they did with Brazilian winger Malcom and Roma. However, Vidal's place at Barcelona has been a hard fought one over the past season, leading many to believe that his time in Catalonia is already at an end.

Speaking about the midfielder, as well as Coutinho, Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said the following: "​Coutinho and Vidal? About them I think exactly like the others. They arrived late because of the Copa America and must get back in shape. Last year, Coutinho and Vidal were important, but now there is more competition and they have to fight harder to get a jersey."

It has been no secret that the Catalan club have tried to offload Philippe Coutinho and for Valverde to lump Vidal in with the Brazilian, it would seem to suggest that he does not consider the Chilean as a huge part of his team. Inter could, therefore, swoop again for the midfielder; as the club look to gift Antonio Conte some additions ahead of the new Serie A season.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.