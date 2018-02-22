It appears that Barcelona may have stolen a march on their rivals in their quest to land Clement Lenglet.

Mundo Deportivo claim that the Culés are very close to securing the signing of the Sevilla defender, who is also liked by Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Sevilla defender has been one of the stars of the Blanquirrojos’ campaign, which saw them knock the Red Devils out of the Champions League knockout stages - though they came a disappointing seventh in La Liga.

MD confirm that Barcelona have almost agreed to a deal with the 22-year-old, who initially had doubts about how much he would play. After all, he has the established partnership of Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Piqué in front of him.

And yet, despite the fact that Barça are “confident” that they will be able to hold onto the centre-back, it appears that Lenglet has all but agreed to a five-year deal with them.