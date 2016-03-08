'Barca dressing room would be delighted with Neymar return'
03 July at 22:45Former Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, who recently signed with Celta Vigo, has spoken on the rumours linking PSG forward Neymar with a return to Catalonia and his former club, telling TV3 that:
"In my opinion going to PSG was the wrong decision. I think the whole dressing room and the fans would be very happy for his return. He is a great player, he must return to Barcelona."
