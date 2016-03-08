Barca eager to sign Stefano Sensi in summer 2020
28 October at 12:45Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona are interested in signing midfielder Stefano Sensi in the summer of 2020, as per Diario Sport cited by Sportsmole.co.uk.
The Catalan-based club are set to lose as many as two midfielder in the next 12 months with Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic eager to leave the club in order to get more minutes on the pitch.
The 24-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan from league rivals Sassuolo and has impressed everyone with his work-rate.
The Milan-based club have an option to make the deal permanent for £22 million, but as per the latest report, Barca’s hierarchy have identified the Italy international as the right player to bolster the midfield department and therefore, are eager to bring him to Camp Nou in the summer of 2020.
Sensi has represented the Nerazzurri in nine matches in all competition where he has scored three goals and provided four assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments