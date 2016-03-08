Barca enter race to sign Inter target Giroud in January
24 January at 15:50Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, as per the Independent cited by Daily Mail.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer.
There have been reports of interest from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in signing Giroud in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, Barcelona have also entered the race to sign the World Cup-winning striker as a short-term replacement of injured Luis Suarez who is set to miss at least four months of action.
The 33-year-old has been at Chelsea since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of €17 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments