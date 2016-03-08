Barca eye move for Inter’s duo in summer transfer window
24 January at 17:20Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are eyeing a move for two players from the Italian Seire A outfit Inter Milan in the summer of 2020, as per AS cited by 90min.com.
The Catalan-based club have been in the market to sign players in order to overhaul the squad for the upcoming campaigns.
As per the latest report, for this purpose, Barcelona are considering making a move for Inter’s star striker Lautaro Martinez and young defender Alessandro Bastoni.
The report stated that Barcelona see Martine as a long-term replacement of ageing Luis Suarez and can meet his buyout clause of €110 million.
On the other hand, Bastoni is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting a lot of interest from a number of top clubs in Europe in the recent past.
It is believed that Barca’s hierarchy sees the 20-year-old as a possible long-term replacement of veteran centre-back Gerard Pique.
