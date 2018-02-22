Barcelona are interested in Bayern Munich sensation, but they are afraid that Real Madrid may have stolen a march on them.

His name? David Alaba, who is very much liked by Lionel Messi, and who could be an alternative to David Alaba on the left, but who can generally play everywhere.

Still only 25, the Austrian has been at Bayern for a long time, and has become a central cog of the Bavarian side, though injuries have recently hampered him.

It appears, Don Balon, as if Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona, who still need signings to balance their midfield and defence. The same could be said of the three-time Champions League winners.

Alaba was coy in a recent interview, in which he was asked about his situation. “Madrid? There is nothing at the moment, but things can move quickly in football.”

He has scored 26 goals in 301 games in all competitions with the Bavarians, whom he joined in 2009.