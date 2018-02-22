​According to local Catalan radio RAC1, Barça sporting director Robert Fernandez was in Sevilla last night as Lenglet’s side defeated Real Madrid 3-2.

The Frenchman has a €30 million release clause, and in theory Barça only need Ernesto Valverde’s approval to green light the deal.

​But the catch is that the 23-year-old Frenchman - who could fly to Russia 2018 after a strong season - wants guarantees that he will start alongside Gerard Piqué.

​Lenglet is, in another words, the Plan B in case Umtiti leaves.

What does this say about Umtiti? Barça can’t offer him a new deal until the new tax year, because their books don’t look too good in Financial Fair Play’s eyes after offering Lionel Messi a new deal, as well as buying Ousmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho at almost €300 million combined.