Barça have a Plan B ready in case Umtiti leaves
10 May at 13:40Barcelona are very close to signing Clément Lenglet of Sevilla, but there’s a problem: recruiting him would essentially mean saying goodbye to Samuel Umtiti.
According to local Catalan radio RAC1, Barça sporting director Robert Fernandez was in Sevilla last night as Lenglet’s side defeated Real Madrid 3-2.
The Frenchman has a €30 million release clause, and in theory Barça only need Ernesto Valverde’s approval to green light the deal.
But the catch is that the 23-year-old Frenchman - who could fly to Russia 2018 after a strong season - wants guarantees that he will start alongside Gerard Piqué.
Lenglet is, in another words, the Plan B in case Umtiti leaves.
What does this say about Umtiti? Barça can’t offer him a new deal until the new tax year, because their books don’t look too good in Financial Fair Play’s eyes after offering Lionel Messi a new deal, as well as buying Ousmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho at almost €300 million combined.
