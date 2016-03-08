Barcelona were very sure that they were going to nab Antoine Griezmann this summer.

So sure, in fact, that Marca claim that the Catalans had already earmarked the No.7 jersey for him, despite the fact that they already had Philippe Coutinho in the squad.



Griezmann would go on to win the World Cup with France, though his play took a while to develop to his usual levels.

The Catalans lost Neymar the previous summer to Paris Saint-Germain, and saw nabbing Griezou as a way of bouncing back and reinvigorating an attack that is now made up of stars in their 30s.

The Frenchman looked there for the taking, as a clause in his deal allowed his release clause to be halved to €100 million.

Yet the move never happened, leaving the former Liverpool player to take Number 7 after all.

​Imagine that, a number like that being so full of meaning...