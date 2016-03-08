Barça-Liverpool, Camp Nou reaches season attendance record
01 May at 22:00Barcelona and Liverpool played in the UEFA Champions League this evening, with Barcelona 1-0 up at the time of writing as they look to give themselves the advantage ahead of the second leg of the semi-final tie.
Barcelona's stadium, the Camp Nou, was at a season-high in terms of attendance this season, with 98,299 present at the fixture, 4500 of which are Liverpool fans. Barcelona have overwhelming support for the tie and are expected to close the job in front of their fans.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments