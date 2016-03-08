Barca, Man City interested in signing Juve’s Bentancur
31 October at 13:40Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona and English Premier League outfit Manchester City are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ young midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community but has not been able to cement his place in the starting XI ever since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Therefore, as per the latest development, both Barcelona and City are ready to take advantage of the situation and sign Bentancur in the January transfer window.
The Uruguay international has been with the Turin-based club since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Argentine club Boca Juniors for a reported fee of €12.5 million.
Since then, Bentancur has represented the Old Lady in 58 league matches, where he has scored two goals.
In the ongoing campaign, Bentancur has 473 minutes under his best in 10 appearances in all competitions.
