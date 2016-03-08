Barca new boy aspires to be as good as Cruyff



New Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, hopes to be as good as Johan Cruyff during his time at the Nou Camp.



The 22-year-old spoke at a press conference after the player medical and discussed his aspirations for his time in Spain.



"I hope to be one of the greatest Dutch players who played at Barça. Messi was my idol and now he will be my partner."



Barcelona have had a number of high-profile Dutchmen over the years including, Ronald Koeman, Patrick Kluivert and the legendary Johan Cruyff.



Frankie de Jong will be the 20th Dutchman to join the Spanish champions.

The youngster signed for a total of £67 million after a standout season with Ajax and Holland.



de Jong was part of the Ajax side that unexpectedly reached the Champions League semifinal, beating both Real Madrid and Juventus on the way.



He was also part of the Holland side that lost to Portugal in the Nations League final.

