Barca open to sale of Inter Milan target
27 September at 12:30According to what has been reported by FOX Sports, Barcelona are considering the sale of Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.
Barcelona have an overloaded midfield with plenty of midfield options and an ageing Rakitic is likely to have little place in the future of the club.
This news will put several clubs on alert, with Inter Milan, Manchester United and Arsenal all considered potential destinations for the Croatian star.
