Barca president says PSG don't want Neymar to go

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that Neymar wants to leave PSG but confessed that it will be difficult.



"Neymar? I don't want to talk about players from other teams, as I don't like the other teams to talk about ours.



“We know he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain, but also that Paris Saint-Germain doesn't want him to leave,” said Bartomeu.



The Barca president then turned his attention to de Ligt who is widely believed that the Ajax defender already has the agreement with Juventus and the future of Griezmann and Coutinho.



"Juventus? I have been saying for some time that I know where de Ligt would have gone. I can't say, the people involved must do it".



"Yesterday there was a meeting between Oscar Grau (executive director of Barcelona) and Miguel Angel Gil (director of Atletico Madrid) and they talked. I can't say more. He said no and now yes? It happened with Henry, with Fabregas, with Villa ... I don't care, situations change from year to year. That doesn't mean he'll come. We are interested, but to come here is another thing."



"Coutinho is a fundamental player, also for Valverde.”



