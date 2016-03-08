Barca put Greizmann signing on hold

According to Marca, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has no intention of signing Antoine Griezmann for the moment at least as he is aware of the complexity and risks of such a transfer.



The Frenchman is expected to leave the Spanish capital with his release clause dropping on July 1 from 200 million euros to 120m euros.



The Blaugrana intended to sign the forward last season, but he decided to stay at Los Rojiblancos for another year.



Griezmann is not a priority for the Catalan side any more, with Bartomeu having several doubts about signing the player. His price tag is regarded as a huge obstacle.



Meanwhile, the way in which the World Cup winner rejected Barcelona last season didn't go down well with the Blaugrana's dressing room as the players were delighted with the prospect of signing him last summer.



Bartomeu is aware that some important members of the squad are no longer fond of Griezmann and it would be hard for the fans to forgive the decision the player made last June.





(Marca)