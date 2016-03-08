Barca ready to rival Juve for signing of Leverkusen’s Havertz
23 December at 10:50Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen’s young midfielder Kai Havertz, as per the Bild cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Catalan-based outfit are also interested in signing a player who is being valued around €110 million by his parent club Leverkusen.
