Barca ready to rival Juve for signing of Leverkusen’s Havertz

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen’s young midfielder Kai Havertz, as per the Bild cited by Calciomercato.com The 20-year-old is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent past.As per the latest report, the Catalan-based outfit are also interested in signing a player who is being valued around €110 million by his parent club Leverkusen.