Barca ready to sell Inter Milan target in January
29 October at 08:20Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are ready to sell veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, as per Daily Star.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the playing XI following the arrival of Frankie De Jong from Dutch club Ajax in the summer for a reported fee of €75 million.
As per the latest report, Barca’s hierarchy are now also willing to the let Rakitic leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.
The 31-year-old has attracted interest in the recent past from the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus in Italy, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in France and Manchester United in England.
Rakitic has been with the Blaugrana since the summer of 2014 when he moved from league rivals Sevilla.
Since then, the former Schalke 04 midfielder has represented Barca in 175 league matches, scoring 24 goals.
