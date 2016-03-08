Barca’s Rakitic eyes Juve move in January
18 November at 10:15Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic is eyeing a move to Italian Serie A outfit Juventus in the January transfer window, as per CorSport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI following the arrival of young Frankie De Jong from Dutch club Ajax in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €75 million.
There have been reports that a lot of clubs are interested in acquiring the services of Rakitic, but as per the latest report, the player himself has chosen Italian champions Juve as his preferred destination.
However, it will be interesting to see if the Turin-based club will make an approach for the 31-year-old in the mid-season transfer window especially when they have a lot of options in the midfield department.
Rakitic has been at Barca since the summer of 2014 when he moved from league rivals Sevilla for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
