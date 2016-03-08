Barca's Valverde hints at Inter target Vidal’s departure in January
07 December at 11:30Spanish La Liga giatns FC Barcelona’s manager Ernesto Valverde has hinted at the possible departure of veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window.
The Chile international is reportedly unhappy with the lack of playing time in the ongoing campaign at the Catalan-based club.
There have been reports of Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s interest in Vidal where manager Antonio Conte is eager to once again work with the player with whom he had relative success during his managerial time at Juventus.
Valverde, while talking to the media ahead of Saturday’s league match against Real Mallorca cited by Goal.com, suggested that the 32-year-old is not entirely essential for the team’s cause by claiming to have ‘a lot of midfielders’.
“Vidal is our player and we are happy with him,” he said. “There are so many rumours. We will see tomorrow if he plays or not. And when the January transfer window arrives, we will see what happens."
He added: "There's a lot of things going on in January but it's true that we have a lot of midfielders. Some have played more than others but all of them are needed."
Vidal has been with Barca since the summer of 2018 when he moved from German Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munich for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
