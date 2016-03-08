Barca's Vidal says yes to Inter move despite no agreement between clubs
02 January at 15:35Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal has agreed for a move to Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan despite no agreements between the clubs, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after not being able to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
There have been reports of interest from Inter in Vidal where manager Antonio Conte is eager to once again work with the midfielder after enjoying relative success together during the time at Juventus.
As per the latest report, Vidal has agreed for the move to Inter despite there being no agreement between both clubs.
It is believed that Inter are only willing to offer €12 million for the signing of former Bayern Munich midfielder whereas Barca are looking to generate at least €20 million from the departure of the player.
