Barca see Silva as an easy option upfront



Barcelona met Luka Jovic's entourage in Milan during the Europa League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter.



According to Mundo Deportivo , the Catalan club has also asked for information about André Silva, the striker who Milan has sold to Sevilla during the summer with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption.



Barça considers the Portuguese to simple alternative to the hot names, which would be those of Jovic and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid. If you should not exercise the ransom set at 35 million euros, then the Catalan leadership could as knocking on Milan's door.



Silva only managed 10 goals in 40 appearances during his time in Milan.