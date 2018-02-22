Barca Sporting director: Many clubs want Rafinha
22 May at 16:30Ariedo Braida has issues a rather ambiguous statement on Rafinha’s future.
The Inter midfielder is on loan from Barcelona, and has been instrumental in helping the Nerazzurri qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2012.
The Spanish-Brazilian had struggled with injuries in Catalonia, but has been a bona fide star with the Nerazzurri, scoring twice in Serie A.
According to Braida, who was speaking to GR Parlamento, “it’s possible that he could stay, but it’s not certain, I think he’ll have other pretenders after him.”
“I think he could be useful to Inter. We’ll see, the transfer window is strange, sometimes things come off, sometimes they don’t.”
“If he’s happy at Inter I hope he can stay there. I’m happy he’s come to Milan and done well. He’s overcome the key stage after an injury, now he’s fine and is ready for the next season, any team will want him.”
With talk that Inter won’t be able to splurge because of Financial Fair Play concerns, reports have circulated that Inter will ask for a two-year loan with compulsory buyback, something used recently for James Rodriguez.
“These are club matters I don’t want to get into. It takes time to find solutions.”
