Monchi could find himself leaving Roma, if a recent

Reports have indicated that Barcelona are interested in the former Sevilla man’s services, the sporting director showcasing a remarkable knack for picking up cheap players and selling them on for major profits.

Speaking to the El Partidazo show on Cadena Cope Radio in Spain, Roma’s recruiter said that he has “a release clause” in his deal. This was not previously known to the general public, and comes as a bit of a shock.

Yet the Spaniard claims that he isn’t interested in moving anywhere. Addressing the Barça rumours, he said that “there is nothing there. I’m only thinking about Roma. President Pallotta has confidence in me, I’m thinking about the team right now.”

The transfer guru has a deal with the Olimpico side until 2021. He has made a series of interesting acquisitions over three transfer windows so far, bringing in players like Karsdorp, Defrel, N’Zonzi, Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert.