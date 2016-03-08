Barcelona could be plotting an incredible swap deal which would send shockwaves through the football world.

The Catalan side is still looking for a centre midfielder, and are interested in Aaron Ramsey, the Sun report.



The Welsh international scored eleven goals and provided twelve assists in a bounce-back season last time around, and the Culés are looking for another player to replace Paulinho.

That could have been Adrien Rabiot, but it looks like Barça are stuck in that situation, with PSG not so willing to let go of their man.

Trouble is, signing Ramsey could be difficult… unless Barcelona are willing to trade Ousmane Dembélé, who is known to be liked by Arsenal.

The Gunners have long been interested in the 21-year-old, who managed three Liga goals last season despite being signed for a massive €105 million from Borussia Dortmund.

Though the Catalans only recently claimed that the French international was “untouchable”, their recent signing of Malcom (who plays in exactly the same position) is problematic for Dembélé, especially if the injuries which tormented him last season don’t leave him alone this year.