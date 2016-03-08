Barca told to pay €110 for Inter star Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez performances in the Copa American haven’t gone unnoticed with a Barcelona interested in signing the youngster.

Barcelona sees him as the long to replacement to Luis Suarez upfront who turns 33 next year.
 
The Nerazzurri, however, has no intention of entertaining offers for the player unless Barca matches his €110 million release clause.
 
The Argentine player likes Messi a lot and the clubs leadership hope to snatch him away from Inter with the prospect of playing with his compatriot.
 
Lautaro has scored 6 goals in 10 appearances for Argentina, 2 of those coming in this summer’s Copa America.
 
The Argentine is expected to play a pivotal role for Inter and Antonio Conte next season.
 

