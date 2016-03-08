It looks like Marco Verratti’s future is to be in Paris, according to the latest reports.

The Italian star joined Paris Saint-Germain from Pescara in 2012, and has gone on to make 239 appearances for the Ligue 1 holders in all competitions.

Linked to Manchester United and Chelsea in the summer - though little got going, admittedly - the 25-year-old was expected to sign a deal worth €7 million a year last week.

ESPN (via Le10Sport) now confirm that the Italian international is indeed close to doing this, keeping him at the club until 2023, with his current deal expiring in 2021.

The American outlet confirms that the Champions League hopefuls are also hoping to tie up Angel Di Maria, Alphonse Areola and Adrien Rabiot, the latter being offered a similar deal.

Verratti looked very close to leaving in the summer of 2017, supposedly because the Parisians weren’t challenging for European silverware. The signing of Neymar appeared to have put paid to any notion of leaving.