Barcelona abandon chase for AC Milan, Man Utd target
21 September at 21:45La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly abandoned the chase for Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with AC Milan also after the young midfield sensation.
The 21-year-old Paqueta is a midfielder by trade and is capable of playing as an advanced midfielder behind the striker. This season, the Brazilian has appeared in 21 league games, scoring six times and assisting twice.
Sport had previously reported that Man Utd and Barcelona were after Paqueta, but they now report that the Catalan side have abandoned their chase of the midfielder as they can't satisfy his club's desire for selling him.
The outlet states that AC Milan too are now after the midfielder and are keeping a close eye on his progress, along with Manchester United. It is stated that the Flamengo starlet has a release clause of 50 million euros, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2020.
Barcelona could sign Adrien Rabiot from PSG on a pre-contract transfer, with Paqueta's chase all but done and dusted.
