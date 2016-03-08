Barcelona add Rashford to Jovic and Griezmann on their shortlist of followed strikers
26 March at 12:15Barcelona are in the hunt for a striker for the summer transfer market, one who could potentially replace a 32-year-old Luis Suarez in the future. The main aim is to invest in a young player in a strategic decision without a margin for error.
On the agenda of the Blaugrana, there are two quality strikers. One is Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt who is having a fantastic season in Germany and the other is more of a veteran and guarantee, Antoine Griezmann, whose release clause is set at 120 million euros as of July 1.
Both players have their opponents and fans. But in addition to Jovic and Griezmann, there is another footballer on the shortlist: Marcus Rashford. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the English forward is appreciated greatly by Barcelona's directors for his youth and enormous technical quality.
What is liked most about Rashford is that he is a player who can be dangerous in the penalty box as well as fall behind to create danger from the ends thanks to his ability to dribble and pace. In addition to his technique, he is also fully qualified for the combination game that characterizes the attacking players at Barcelona.
Barca have already been interested in his contractual situation (expires in 2020) and his salary. United want to renew his contract but there is still no agreement. However, it will be difficult for Barcelona to convince Manchester United to let their striker go, as it is not common for the English club to sell its stars.
Go to comments