Barcelona agree terms with PSG midfielder wanted by Spurs and Juventus
12 July at 10:15After reports yesterday indicated that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain had a meeting in regard to French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, Mundo Deportivo are now suggesting that further contacts have been made.
Rabiot is also wanted by both Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus, with both clubs circling for the young, talented centre-midfielder. He has been used by Paris far too infrequently for his liking, wishing to move away – with Barcelona thought to be his first option.
Adrien Rabiot, 23, has, according to Spanish outlet Sport, agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Now, all that is left is for Paris Saint-Germain and the Catalan giants to agree a transfer fee.
Transfermarkt value Rabiot at around €50 million; yet Barca would likely have to pay upwards of €70 million for the Frenchman’s services.
Spurs and Juventus may give up hope, with Juventus preoccupied with the ‘transfer of the century’ to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.
