Barcelona ahead of Man City in the race for Juve defender

Joao Cancelo will leave Juventus this summer with Barcelona the most likely destination.



Sporting director Fabio Paratici is in agreement with Maurizio Sarri that the Portuguese should leave Turin, after only one season.



Juventus have set an asking price of €55-60 million euros in cash. The Serie A outfit would prefer a deal without a player going the other way.



At the moment Barcelona are ahead of Manchester City in the race for the fullback’s signature. The English champions had proposed including Danilo to force the deal through.



The Italian champions need to make capital gain this summer as they look to fund the arrival of Ajax captain de Ligt.



Bayern Munich are still interested in the right-back, who remains on the market until Juventus’ demands are met.



Cancelo joined Juve from Valencia after spending 1 year on loan at Inter.





