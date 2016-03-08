Barcelona, alternative to Inter striker Lautaro Martinez found in the Premier League
08 November at 18:15Spanish giants Barcelona are looking at alternatives to Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, with one specific player being identified in the Premier League, according to a report from British newspaper the Mirror via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Blaugrana have identified Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 30-year-old Gabon forward has impressed for the Gunners since his arrival from German side Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer market of 2018. Since his arrival in North London, Aubameyang has scored 50 goals and provided 12 assists in 78 games, showing his incredible ability to hit the back of the net.
The reason that Barcelona are looking for alternatives to Lautaro Martinez is due to his price tag and Inter’s lack of interest in selling him. The 22-year-old Argentinian striker has been on fire for the Nerazzurri this season, where he has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.
Apollo Heyes
