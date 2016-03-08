Barcelona and Atletico in Griezmann talks: all the details and figures of the operation
28 June at 14:30Antoine Griezmann's future could become more clear in the coming days. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid began negotiations several days ago for the French superstar with the intention of closing a deal as soon as possible.
As revealed by L'Equipe, last week there was a meeting between representatives of both clubs to address the operation. The player's release clause in Madrid lowers from 200 to 120 million euros on Monday and the parties are in contact because the intention is to further lower the figure by involving another player in the operation.
A potential candidate is Nelson Semedo but Barcelona does not intend to let go of the Portuguese defender at the moment.
Moreover, according to the French newspaper, Griezmann will sign a five-year contract at the Nou Camp worth 17 million euros net per year, a figure lower than the one he received at Atletico after signing a contract extension a year ago.
