Barcelona and Guardiola suffer blow in signing Juventus star
11 July at 18:55"The top players remain at Juventus, always, except if they ask them to leave,” this is the law of Juventus chief executive officer Beppe Marotta and the Old Lady's director of football, Fabio Paratici.
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanić has been on the radar of Pep Guardiola manager club Manchester City and the Catalan coach’s former club Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
The Bosnian professional football however has no plans to leave the Serie A league winners in the summer transfer window, as per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com. The former was wanted by the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga clubs in the ongoing window.
Miralem Pjanić will now leave Juventus and join one of Manchester City or Barcelona. Instead, he is expected to continue with the Turin club.
As per the information gathered, the 28 year old is going to follow the law of Juventus chief executive officer Beppe Marotta and the Old Lady's director of football, Fabio Paratici and sign a new deal.
