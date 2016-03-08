Barcelona and Inter following 'the new Pogba'
28 July at 16:00Clubs across Europe are continuing to make transfer moves ahead of the 2018-19 season and the names of both Barcelona and Inter have repeatedly been involved with blockbuster moves. Barcelona’s most recent splash was acquiring Brazlian starlet Malcom from under the noses of Roma. Inter also made headlines in connection with Roma when they signed midfielder Radja Nainggolan.
Although the two clubs are certainly in two different stages in terms of on field success, starpower, etc, they are both showing promising signs for the future as they look to acquire young talent. Both the Spanish and Italian giants are looking to France in the hopes of building for tomorrow.
Barcelona and Inter have their sights set on a young French talent: namely 16-year-old Sochaux midfielder Lucien Agoume. Agoume has already drawn comparisons to French star Paul Pogba and has impressed in his young career at Sochaux. Agoume has additionally featured for the France U16 side.
Click here for more transfer news from Europe's top leagues
Go to comments