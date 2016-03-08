In fact, as Juve continue their chase for Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic, the latter club's president sees Bentancur as the only possible technical counterpart. However, the Rome based club could face tough competition from Barcelona, who are lurking in the background.

With that said, Juve could receive a few important offers for the youngster in the coming weeks, even though he's considered unsellable, at least until the situation with Boca Juniors is resolved.

The Bianconeri signed the player from Boca Juniors and in the deal, a 50% future sale clause was included in favour of Boca. Considering Bentancur's value, Juve'äs priority will certainly be to eliminate this clause.