Barcelona and Liverpool on alert as Juventus set €80m price for Dybala

02 May at 14:45
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, Juventus are preparing to let Argentine forward Paulo Dybala leave the club for just €80m. This will put the likes of Liverpool, Inter Milan and Barcelona all on alert; as these clubs have been linked as potential suitors for the attacker.

€80m is less than what would have been paid for Dybala perhaps a year ago, with a string of poor performances leading his valuation to take a tumble. However, the Argentine is still extremely talented and will likely be snapped up if he is indeed for sale.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.