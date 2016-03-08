Barcelona and Liverpool on alert as Juventus set €80m price for Dybala
02 May at 14:45According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, Juventus are preparing to let Argentine forward Paulo Dybala leave the club for just €80m. This will put the likes of Liverpool, Inter Milan and Barcelona all on alert; as these clubs have been linked as potential suitors for the attacker.
€80m is less than what would have been paid for Dybala perhaps a year ago, with a string of poor performances leading his valuation to take a tumble. However, the Argentine is still extremely talented and will likely be snapped up if he is indeed for sale.
