Barcelona and Man City suffer blow in signing €80m-rated star
04 June at 18:00Juventus chief executive offer Giuseppe Marotta has already said that only those players will be sold in the summer transfer window who wants to leave the club. One of the players who was rumoured to leave the Turin club was star midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Miralem Pjanic is a transfer target for top clubs in Spain and England. Ral Madrid, Barcelona wanted to sign him and so did English league winners Manchester City wanted to sign the former AS Roma star midfielder.
It was a report from Tuttosport who reported that Ernesto Valverde and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were interested in signing Miralem Pjanic. The two clubs were ready to pay 80 million euros for Miralem Pjanic.
Now, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City will be left with disappointment as Juventus chief executive officer Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that Miralem Pjanic is “non transferable” even though he admitted that a few players could leave the club in the summer transfer window.
