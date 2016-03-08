Barcelona and Spain legend set for sensational La Liga return

13 November at 18:15
According to what has been reported by Spanish web portal Fichajes.net, Barcelona, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Spain legend David Villa could be set for a return to Spain and La Liga.
 
Fichajes are reporting that Sporting Gijon want to re-sign Villa, 15 years after he left the club at the age of 21 in 2003. Additionally, a number of other clubs are reportedly scouting Villa, with the 36-year-old still having a lot to offer.
 
