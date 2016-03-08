Barcelona announce: 'We are getting closer to Neymar' as Juve were offered Rakitic...

Barcelona have been working hard of late to try and acquire Neymar from PSG before September 2nd 2019. Barca's Javier Bordas had this to say to the local press on the matter after meeting up with PSG: 'Neymar? There aren't any agreements yet but we are getting closer. Only money or money plus a player for Neymar? I can't reveal this, you will have to wait and see...'. Bordas confirmed that talks are ongoing as Barcelona are inching closer to Neymar.



According to Le Parisien (via Calciomercato.com), Barcelona have reportedly increased their offer to 170 million euros for the Brazilian star. To make this potential deal happen, Barca will have to sell a few of their current players.



RAKITIC-JUVE - El Chiringuito recently reported that Ivan Rakitic could very well be one of the sacrificed players as it seems like if he was offered to Juve. The bianconeri like him a lot but there is one problem: the player's wife prefers staying in Spain. If the Rakitic deal falls through then Juve could turn their attention to Arturo Vidal...