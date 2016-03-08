Barcelona apologize to Roma, again
29 July at 11:15Barcelona have reportedly tried to calm the waters with Roma after giallorossi owner James Pallotta called their capture of Malcom unethical and immoral.
After Roma had a fee of about 37 million euros to sign to Malcom and a medical was about the happen the very next day, with Roma having announced the deal, Barcelona had made a higher offer for the Brazilian. Bordeaux had accepted that offer and Malcom was thus sold to the Catalan side.
Spanish radio outlet El Partidazo de Cope state that Barcelona have attempted to calm the waters with Roma and they Josep Maria Bartomeu had recently called Monchi to apologize.
Barcelona want to normalize the relations between the two clubs after Pallotta had previously claimed that they will only accept the apology if Barcelona sell Lionel Messi to them.
This comes days before both Roma and the Catalan side go head to head in game in the ongoing International Champions Cup.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
