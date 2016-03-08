Barcelona are preparing to make an offer for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez: the details
15 January at 18:00Barcelona are still dreaming of signing Inter striker Lautaro Martinez and are prepared to pay his release clause, according to a report from Spanish media outlet As via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana haven’t dropped their interest in the 22-year-old Argentine striker, who is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2023. The Catalan club believe he would be the perfect replacement for the aging Luis Suarez, who has just suffered an injury with a four-month recovery time.
Barcelona are prepared to pay his release clause this month, the report continues, which is currently set at €111 million. The Nerazzurri’s management have been working towards offering Lautaro a new contract with either a higher release clause or a complete removal of it.
Lautaro has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances this season for the Nerazzurri. The player, who scored five goals in six Champions League appearances, has formed a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku.
Apollo Heyes
