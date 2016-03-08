Barcelona are serious about Lautaro: 'super salary' ready for Inter star
10 April at 15:00Lautaro Martinez is Barcelona's first target for the offensive department. The Blaugrana management has identified him as the perfect partner for Lionel Messi and they are now preparing a super offer to convince the player.
According to Goal, the Catalan club will offer the Argentinian striker a salary of 10 million euros per year to try to secure his services and lure him from the San Siro. However, it seems that Inter Milan are not willing to negotiate the price tag of the star striker.
Thus, it seems that the payment of the 111 million euros release clause might be necessary. The clause is valid until July 15 and it will be necessary to understand if the transfer market will change in the period of the Coronavirus pandemic.
In the meantime, Real Madrid and Chelsea have also shown interest in the player but Barcelona are clearly in pole position, as Lautaro himself is currently not considering other options.
