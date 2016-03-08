Barcelona are serious in their interest in French talent Lacroix, also watched by Juventus
04 December at 18:00Barcelona are serious in their interest in 16-year-old French defender Lenny Lacroix, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana are keen to secure the teenage defender, who’s exciting performances with the Metz youth system are causing many in Europe to pay attention to the player. The club will face competition from Italian giants Juventus, who are also keenly following the progress of the teenager and would like to make an investment in him.
Lacroix, who hasn’t made a first team appearance yet for Metz, is considered one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe, the report continues, making him an attractive possibility for both the European giants. He is also impressive with the French Under-17 squad, where he has made five appearances this year, showing his defensive qualities. Both clubs have submitted professional contract offers to Lacroix as well (via GFNF).
Apollo Heyes
