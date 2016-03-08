Barcelona, Arturo Vidal: "Inter's Conte essential to my growth"
21 October at 16:45Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal spoke to reporters via Calciomercato.com today, discussing this week’s Champions League clash against Slavia Prague and Inter coach Antonio Conte.
"The team that will be physically strongest will win the Champions League. Talent makes you win the championship, but it's your body that helps you win the Champions League. It's my obsession. Barça have to win everything, but what we're talking about in the locker room is the Champions League. Tattoos? I have more than 20, but I have a place reserved for it. This year I think we can do it. I'm in the best team in the world and I want to win.”
The 32-year-old Chilean midfielder, who is one of Inter’s top transfer targets in the upcoming January transfer window, also spoke about the Nerazzurri’s coach, Antonio Conte, who he worked under during his time in Italy with Juventus.
"He was essential to my growth, he was a bit like me when he was a player and he taught me a lot, both defensively and offensively. Guardiola gave me a lot, because of his way of looking at football, his pedagogy, his science of the game of passes that should always be simple and fast.”
Vidal, who is contracted to the Blaugrana until 2021, has been the target of the Nerazzurri since this summer, with rumours that the Milan based club will approach Barcelona again for him in the upcoming January transfer window.
