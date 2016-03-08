Barcelona, Bartomeu: "Central defender? Let's see what we do in January"
16 October at 22:25FC Barcelona are doing pretty well as their president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke to the press (during a Catalan football Gala) concerning a few blaugrana topics, here is what he had to say on the matter (via Mundo Deportivo):
"Umtiti and Vermaelen injuries? Well injuries happen all of the time in football, you have to deal with it. These two center-backs got injured so we are now a little thinner at this position. Even so, Gerard Pique and Lenglet are both there and ready to cover well. A new defender? Well we always have our eyes open so let's see what we will decide to do in January. Injuries also allow younger players to play so you have to be able to cope with it. Results? It's important to start strong but even more important to finish strong...".
As Marca.com reported, Barcelona have been linked to Tottenham's Alderweireld of late as De Ligt is another option for the blaugrana too. Time will tell as you can visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter.
